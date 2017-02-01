Tweet: Arsenal player reacts to defeat to Watford

Posted by - February 1, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Photos, Watford

Arsenal attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi stuck his head above the social media parapet after last night’s defeat to Watford.

The 1-2 home loss to the Hornets at the Emirates Stadium perhaps spells the end of any slim hopes of a title challenge for the Gunners.

Iwobi, who pulled a goal back for Arsenal on his 50th appearance for the club, posted on Twitter to reflect on his milestone but also on what he described as being a “disappointing result”.