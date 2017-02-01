Tweet: Arsenal player reacts to defeat to Watford

Disappointing Result , Gotta Pick Our Heads Up & Go Again … Happy To Have Marked My 50th Appearance For @Arsenal With A Goal #AFC #BIG17 pic.twitter.com/Vvlhm5JxXd — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) January 31, 2017

Arsenal attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi stuck his head above the social media parapet after last night’s defeat to Watford.

The 1-2 home loss to the Hornets at the Emirates Stadium perhaps spells the end of any slim hopes of a title challenge for the Gunners.

Iwobi, who pulled a goal back for Arsenal on his 50th appearance for the club, posted on Twitter to reflect on his milestone but also on what he described as being a “disappointing result”.