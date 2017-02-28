Tweet: Leicester City player reacts to beating Liverpool

Leicester City’s players mainly kept their head down after recording a surprise 3-1 win over Liverpool at the King Power Stadium last night.

After finding another gear in the first game since title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri’s sacking, the Foxes were perhaps wise in declining to celebrate the victory on social media.

Only midfielder Wilfred Ndidi posted on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of last night’s game.

He wrote: “Great game tonight #fighting #lcfc.”

The result moves Leicester up to 15th in the table and gives them a bit more breathing space above the relegation zone.