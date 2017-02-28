Tweet: Man Utd star turns attention to Bournemouth game

Another week of premier league starts and we still have a lot to fight for 🔴 pic.twitter.com/J0levQMMac — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 28, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera appears to have drawn a line under the EFL Cup victory celebrations by turning his attention to Saturday’s Premier League encounter with Bournemouth.

Herrera, who got the assist for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s winner against Southampton, is keen for the team to avoid resting on their laurels.

Writing on Twitter today, he said: “Another week of Premier League starts and we still have a lot to fight for.”

But the Spaniard could not resist accompanying his tweet with a photo of him sporting a United scarf and holding his arms aloft while celebrating last Sunday’s victory at Wembley.