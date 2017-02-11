Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Hull

Arsenal bounced back from successive Premier League defeats to Watford and Chelsea by beating Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.
It was not a vintage performance from the Gunners, but two goals from Alexis Sanchez ensured they got the three points they needed. The importance of getting the points in the bag was a common theme among Arsenal players posting on social media after the game.
Here’s what they had to say…
We got what we needed today! 💪🏽🔴⚪️ #COYG #Arsenal #AFCvsHCFC @premierleague pic.twitter.com/BRK4Vll5cl
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) February 11, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 Home win ✅ Clean Sheet ✅ Exactly what we needed today ⚽👍🏽 Now full focus on the @ChampionsLeague! #ARSHUL #sm20 pic.twitter.com/BiT80nAHsr
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 11, 2017
Great to get back to winning ways and keep a clean sheet. Finally made it through 90-minutes 😂 #COYG pic.twitter.com/K4JjyAokYa
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) February 11, 2017
Hard-earned victory today! Brings back confidence for our big match on Wednesday! 💥💪🏼 #AFCvHCFC @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/EDLZmkbEoO
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 11, 2017