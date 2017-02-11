Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Hull

Posted by - February 11, 2017 - All News

2-0 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #coyg🔴

A photo posted by Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) on

Arsenal bounced back from successive Premier League defeats to Watford and Chelsea by beating Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

It was not a vintage performance from the Gunners, but two goals from Alexis Sanchez ensured they got the three points they needed. The importance of getting the points in the bag was a common theme among Arsenal players posting on social media after the game.

Here’s what they had to say…