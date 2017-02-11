Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Hull

2-0 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #coyg🔴 A photo posted by Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:27am PST

Arsenal bounced back from successive Premier League defeats to Watford and Chelsea by beating Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

It was not a vintage performance from the Gunners, but two goals from Alexis Sanchez ensured they got the three points they needed. The importance of getting the points in the bag was a common theme among Arsenal players posting on social media after the game.

Here’s what they had to say…

🔙🔛🔝 Home win ✅ Clean Sheet ✅ Exactly what we needed today ⚽👍🏽 Now full focus on the @ChampionsLeague! #ARSHUL #sm20 pic.twitter.com/BiT80nAHsr — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 11, 2017

Great to get back to winning ways and keep a clean sheet. Finally made it through 90-minutes 😂 #COYG pic.twitter.com/K4JjyAokYa — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) February 11, 2017