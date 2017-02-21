Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Sutton

100th @Arsenal goal and in to the quarter finals of @EmiratesFACup – big thank you to all the fans #COYG pic.twitter.com/qrFVHaE8AD — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) February 20, 2017

Arsenal successfully negotiated a tricky tie at Sutton United last night.

With the Gunners expected to win against their non-league opponents, they could only fall below expectations.

But they left Gander Green Lane with a 0-2 win and a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Lincoln City.

After the match, many of the players who featured in the game took to social media to give their reaction. Among them was Theo Walcott, who scored his 100th goal for the club.

Job done! Great atmosphere, thanks to the fans that came down and were in great voice all night. On to the quarterfinals! #AFC — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) February 20, 2017

Very professional performance from both teams today! Well played @SuttonUnited, I wish you all the best for the season. #COYG pic.twitter.com/pBujwfh4Jl — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) February 20, 2017