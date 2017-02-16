Tweets and Photos: Bayern Munich players react to thrashing Arsenal

Amazing win tonight! A toast for the team for this great performance!! 🍷 pic.twitter.com/nGrKl4R698 — Rafinha Official (@R13_official) February 16, 2017

Bayern Munich’s players posted on their social media accounts in the wake of last night’s 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

There was understandable jubilation at having secured what is almost certain to be an unassailable lead. Indeed, Rafinha had literally popped a cork by the time he posted on Twitter.

David Alaba clearly enjoyed himself.

Arturo Vidal threatened that the team would be going for me.

Empezó lo bueno equipo!!!!💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽!!!vamos por más!!!MiaSanMia!!! Aún podemos seguir mejorando!!!👍🏼👍🏼⚽️👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/7dGPeOL3e0 — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) February 15, 2017

While, Javi Martinez was guilty of understatement when he said it was a very good result to take to London.