Tweets and Photos: Bayern Munich players react to thrashing Arsenal

Amazing win tonight! A toast for the team for this great performance!! 🍷 pic.twitter.com/nGrKl4R698
— Rafinha Official (@R13_official) February 16, 2017
Bayern Munich’s players posted on their social media accounts in the wake of last night’s 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal in their Champions League last-16 first leg.
There was understandable jubilation at having secured what is almost certain to be an unassailable lead. Indeed, Rafinha had literally popped a cork by the time he posted on Twitter.
David Alaba clearly enjoyed himself.
WHAT. A. NIGHT! 💥 #MiaSanMia #FCBARS #UCL #da27 pic.twitter.com/3Q7K9ab9gz
— David Alaba (@David_Alaba) February 15, 2017
Arturo Vidal threatened that the team would be going for me.
Empezó lo bueno equipo!!!!💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽!!!vamos por más!!!MiaSanMia!!! Aún podemos seguir mejorando!!!👍🏼👍🏼⚽️👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/7dGPeOL3e0
— Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) February 15, 2017
While, Javi Martinez was guilty of understatement when he said it was a very good result to take to London.
An incredible game!!!!! A very good result to go to Londres.@ChampionsLeague @fcbayern pic.twitter.com/Btaqo1hVJQ
— Javi Martínez (@Javi8martinez) February 15, 2017