Tweets and Photos: Bayern Munich players react to thrashing Arsenal

Bayern Munich’s players posted on their social media accounts in the wake of last night’s 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

There was understandable jubilation at having secured what is almost certain to be an unassailable lead. Indeed, Rafinha had literally popped a cork by the time he posted on Twitter.

David Alaba clearly enjoyed himself.

Arturo Vidal threatened that the team would be going for me.

While, Javi Martinez was guilty of understatement when he said it was a very good result to take to London.