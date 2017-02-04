Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players celebrate beating Arsenal

Vamooooos! London is Blue! 🔵👊🏼 #StamfordBridge #CHEARS #PL @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/9CdoeOg1FW
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) February 4, 2017
Chelsea tightened their grip on the Premier League and all but killed off Arsenal’s title ambitions by securing a 3-1 win over the Gunners in today’s lunchtime kick-off.
Antonio Conte’s top of the table side now have a 12-point advantage over their London rivals.
It was left wing-back Marcos Alonso who opened the scoring today – and he also opened the social media reaction. He was quickest onto his phone after the final whistle and declared London blue.
Here’s what his colleagues had to say…
💙 #cfc pic.twitter.com/OJZ9ccUedd
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) February 4, 2017
Great win today from the lads and WHAT a GOAL from my brooo @hazardeden10 😍 12 points clear right now, still long way to go but still.. #CFC
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 4, 2017
Wonderful win today. So pleased to play with such talented teammates @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/qPaPmAZPkC
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) February 4, 2017
Otro paso firme al ganar al Arsenal. Seguimos! / Another step forward winning @Arsenal . Keep on going! #CFC #CHEARS 💪 pic.twitter.com/FbCHbKZKqL
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) February 4, 2017
Very happy to get some minutes again in @premierleague 🙏🏿 London is Blue ! well done boys ! ⚽💙 @ChelseaFC #londonderby pic.twitter.com/dOr5C1toAu
— Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) February 4, 2017
Massive win! Thanks for your support 👌🏻#CFC pic.twitter.com/O0I0kSKgsW
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) February 4, 2017