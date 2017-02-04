Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players celebrate beating Arsenal

Chelsea tightened their grip on the Premier League and all but killed off Arsenal’s title ambitions by securing a 3-1 win over the Gunners in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

Antonio Conte’s top of the table side now have a 12-point advantage over their London rivals.

It was left wing-back Marcos Alonso who opened the scoring today – and he also opened the social media reaction. He was quickest onto his phone after the final whistle and declared London blue.

Here’s what his colleagues had to say…

So happy with the 3 points, amazing game from the team and what a support from the fans!! 🙌🏻💥 #cfc #londonisblue 🔵

A photo posted by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on