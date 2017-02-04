Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players celebrate beating Arsenal

Chelsea tightened their grip on the Premier League and all but killed off Arsenal’s title ambitions by securing a 3-1 win over the Gunners in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

Antonio Conte’s top of the table side now have a 12-point advantage over their London rivals.

It was left wing-back Marcos Alonso who opened the scoring today – and he also opened the social media reaction. He was quickest onto his phone after the final whistle and declared London blue.

Here’s what his colleagues had to say…

Great win today from the lads and WHAT a GOAL from my brooo @hazardeden10 😍 12 points clear right now, still long way to go but still.. #CFC — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 4, 2017

Wonderful win today. So pleased to play with such talented teammates @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/qPaPmAZPkC — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) February 4, 2017

So happy with the 3 points, amazing game from the team and what a support from the fans!! 🙌🏻💥 #cfc #londonisblue 🔵 A photo posted by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Otro paso firme al ganar al Arsenal. Seguimos! / Another step forward winning @Arsenal . Keep on going! #CFC #CHEARS 💪 pic.twitter.com/FbCHbKZKqL — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) February 4, 2017