Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 1-1 draw at Burnley

Un punto más, un partido menos. Seguimos! / One more point – one game less. We are on it! Come on @ChelseaFC Chelsea #CFC ⚽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Foi8lRgo1W — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) February 12, 2017

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of this afternoon’s 1-1 draw at Burnley.

The Blues took an early lead through Pedro, but were pegged back by the Clarets through a top-corner free-kick from Robbie Brady.

In the end, most Chelsea players seemed happy enough to leave Turf Moor with a point after a tough game. Of course, a draw is always likely to be comforting when it extends your lead at the top of the table to 10 points.

Not the result we wanted but we will work harder to come back to winning ways! Next stop FA Cup! Thanks for the travelling fans!🔵❄ pic.twitter.com/xnw3BcBagk — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) February 12, 2017

Not a bad point in a difficult stadium. Good rest and hard training this week to be ready next Saturday for the FA Cup! 🔵 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/HzNBaleJgw — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) February 12, 2017