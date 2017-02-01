Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 1-1 draw at Liverpool

A good point at Anfield! Saturday another important game! Come on Chelsea!!🔵⚪️ #cfc A photo posted by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:35pm PST

Chelsea secured a 1-1 draw at Liverpool in last night’s Premier League game.

With the Blues already comfortably clear at the top of the table and results elsewhere ensuring that the point they picked up at Anfield allowed them to extend their lead at the top of the table, sharing the points with one of their rivals at the top of the table will not have been a big disappointment.

Here is what some of Antonio Conte’s players had to say about the game.

Good job team! Let's keep on! 🔵 Buen trabajo equipo! Seguimos adelante! #cfc pic.twitter.com/CTIuCg0Ax2 — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 31, 2017