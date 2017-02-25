Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Swansea

A perfect way to celebrate my 300th game in the PL. First ever spanish player to reach this milestone. I am very proud. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. #moretocome 😁 A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Chelsea moved 11 point clear at the top of the Premier League table after a 3-1 win over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Cesc Fabregas marked his 300th Premier League appearance by opening the scoring. Fernando Llorente pegged the Blues back on the stroke of half-time, but goals from Pedro and Diego Costa gave Antonio Conte’s side their win.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Tres puntos muy importantes. Gracias afición por vuestro apoyo / 3 important points gained. Thanks fans for your support. Come On @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/XemZ4pBpHL — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) February 25, 2017