Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Swansea

Chelsea moved 11 point clear at the top of the Premier League table after a 3-1 win over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Cesc Fabregas marked his 300th Premier League appearance by opening the scoring. Fernando Llorente pegged the Blues back on the stroke of half-time, but goals from Pedro and Diego Costa gave Antonio Conte’s side their win.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.