Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Swansea

Chelsea moved 11 point clear at the top of the Premier League table after a 3-1 win over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
Cesc Fabregas marked his 300th Premier League appearance by opening the scoring. Fernando Llorente pegged the Blues back on the stroke of half-time, but goals from Pedro and Diego Costa gave Antonio Conte’s side their win.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Tres puntos muy importantes. Gracias afición por vuestro apoyo / 3 important points gained. Thanks fans for your support. Come On @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/XemZ4pBpHL
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) February 25, 2017
Good win boys! Another step forward in the #PremierLeague ! 🔵 #CHESWA @ChelseaFC
Buena victoria equipo! Otro paso adelante en la #PL ! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/vrJOFHcK9X
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) February 25, 2017
A very good win today come on @chelseafc ! #lazoumance #victory pic.twitter.com/DFyVakIMMc
— Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) February 25, 2017
A step forward!! Happy to celebrate Frank Lampard's tribute with a win! 🔵 #SuperFrank pic.twitter.com/jhqzfkwcaI
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) February 25, 2017