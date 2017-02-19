Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Wolves

Otro paso firme del equipo en Copa / Another firm step in the FA Cup. Come on @ChelseaFC !! 🔵🏆💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/as8Nhy4UYD — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) February 18, 2017

Premier League leaders Chelsea didn’t have it all their own way at Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday evening.

The Blues had to wait until the 65th minute to score the first goal of the game in their 0-2 win at Molineux.

Winger Pedro Rodriguez, deputising at left wing-back, found himself in bags of space at the back-post to head the ball past Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme and break the deadlock.

Here’s what he and other Chelsea players had to say about the game.

Through to the next round ✋🏿 Difficult game but boys battled hard buzzing with the win. Chelsea fans amazing as always #CFC pic.twitter.com/3acFA1Gzp3 — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) February 18, 2017

Hard worked victory against a good rival. We keep going! 🔵🔵🔵 Victoria muy trabajada ante un buen rival. Seguimos adelante! #cfc #FACup pic.twitter.com/iCZDF435ke — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) February 18, 2017

Good win and in the hat for next round. Get home safely everyone #cfc pic.twitter.com/tL3W27QzMj — Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) February 18, 2017

Happy to celebrate my 22nd birthday with a win! Tough game but through to the next round! Thanks for the birthday wishes everyone!🙏🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/LZZXbLdUxm — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) February 18, 2017