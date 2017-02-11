Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Spurs

Good fight, good win! #ynwa #lfc #neverfollow pic.twitter.com/f1PFYAD9lx
— Roberto_Firmino (@Roberto_Firmino) February 11, 2017
Liverpool ended their five-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this evening.
Two first-half goals from Sadio Mane gave the Reds three crucial points that allowed them to move up to fourth in the Premier League table and close the gap to second-place Spurs to just a single point.
After the final whistle, several Liverpool players posted on social media to give their reaction to the match.
Here’s what they had to say.
What a performance from the lads!! Massive win! Atmosphere was brilliant #LIVTOT #YNWA pic.twitter.com/YUcpdGbgyB
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 11, 2017
Back to winning ways Well done everyone! Great atmosphere at Anfield today #WeAreLiverpool #LIVTOT #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/mHlsIZVUxt
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) February 11, 2017
Great performance, great result but a even greater attitude to see the game out! This is the way forward @liverpoolfc ! #YNWA #22 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/WXYkUbmxmd
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) February 11, 2017