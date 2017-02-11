Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Spurs

Liverpool ended their five-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this evening.

Two first-half goals from Sadio Mane gave the Reds three crucial points that allowed them to move up to fourth in the Premier League table and close the gap to second-place Spurs to just a single point.

After the final whistle, several Liverpool players posted on social media to give their reaction to the match.

Here’s what they had to say.

What a performance from the lads!! Massive win! Atmosphere was brilliant #LIVTOT #YNWA pic.twitter.com/YUcpdGbgyB — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 11, 2017