Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players on beating Blackburn

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to react to today’s FA Cup fifth round win over Blackburn Rovers.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw Jose Mourinho’s side through.

The Red Devils came from behind at Ewood Park to beat the Championship side 1-2 and book their place in the quarter-finals. They have been drawn against Premier League leaders Chelsea in the next round.

Here’s what the United stars had to say about this afternoon’s match.

Great way to get the qualification! Thanks for the support of our incredible fans that accompanied us. pic.twitter.com/Maychpv9DW — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) February 19, 2017

We fight until the end great win , fans were excellent as per now concentrate on the next game ✅ #mufc @ManUtd @adidasUK pic.twitter.com/VUGju73LEm — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 19, 2017

In the next round, tough draw but one to look forward to. I'm sure the army will make the trip to London. Unreal today. Thanks pic.twitter.com/My6PrhPSuT — Michael Carrick (@carras16) February 19, 2017

Brilliant win, typically tough cup game but couple of moments of magic. Unbelievable support from the 7000+ fans today! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Ib29kzeLmy — Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 19, 2017