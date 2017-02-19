Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players on beating Blackburn

Posted by - February 19, 2017 - All News, Blackburn Rovers, FA Cup, Manchester United, Photos

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to react to today’s FA Cup fifth round win over Blackburn Rovers.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw Jose Mourinho’s side through.

The Red Devils came from behind at Ewood Park to beat the Championship side 1-2 and book their place in the quarter-finals. They have been drawn against Premier League leaders Chelsea in the next round.

Here’s what the United stars had to say about this afternoon’s match.