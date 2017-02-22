Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players on beating Saint Etienne

February 22, 2017

Manchester United are through to the Europa League last-16.

A 0-1 away win at Saint Etienne this evening gave the Red Devils a 0-4 aggregate win in their last-32 tie and ensured their progress to the next round.

Henrikh Mkhitryan scored the only goal of the game, but later went off with an injury.

After the game, many United players took to their social media accounts to react to the match, their progress to the next round and to look ahead to the forthcoming trip to Wembley.