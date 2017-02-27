Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players celebrate beating Southampton to win EFL Cup

Manchester United lifted the EFL Cup after a thrilling game against Southampton at Wembley yesterday afternoon.

The Red Devils raced into a 2-0 lead through Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jesse Lingard, were pegged back by a Manolo Gabbiadini brace, but eventually emerged with the trophy after Ibrahimovic headed in a late winner from close range after Ander Herrera provided a deft cross.

After the match, many of United’s players posted messages and photos on social media to celebrate their achievement. Here’s what they had to say.