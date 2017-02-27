Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players celebrate beating Southampton to win EFL Cup

Winners #mufc pic.twitter.com/IK29Hw0GqF
— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 26, 2017
Manchester United lifted the EFL Cup after a thrilling game against Southampton at Wembley yesterday afternoon.
The Red Devils raced into a 2-0 lead through Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jesse Lingard, were pegged back by a Manolo Gabbiadini brace, but eventually emerged with the trophy after Ibrahimovic headed in a late winner from close range after Ander Herrera provided a deft cross.
After the match, many of United’s players posted messages and photos on social media to celebrate their achievement. Here’s what they had to say.
What a day!! Another trophy under the belt 3 trophies in 10 month #adidas #manchesterunited #NeverFollow pic.twitter.com/98m6V8ZdS1
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 26, 2017
We did it guys! @ManUtd #champions #EFL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LHIwhYgDyQ
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) February 26, 2017
If I could bottle this feeling….
Can't get enough of it.#RedArmy pic.twitter.com/nUIvrYg7SF
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) February 26, 2017
Very happy for our second title of the season!
Congratulations team, congratulations fans!! pic.twitter.com/2ngei4RC2p
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) February 26, 2017
Happy for winning this new trophie with my mates. This Cup is dedicated to all @ManUtd fans and to the peace of my country. pic.twitter.com/waXqDUmTrL
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 26, 2017
Champions ! What a feeling! ⚫Glory Glory @manutd #Campeones @EFLCup pic.twitter.com/Jt4xEVOoas
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) February 26, 2017
This @EFLCup is for you… ❤but for short while it's been only mine!
Esta es para vosotros, pero durante un rato ha sido solo mía! #GGMU pic.twitter.com/sh67mT4liE
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) February 26, 2017
WE NEVER DIE I want to start by saying unlucky to @SouthamptonFC and their fans, throughout the 90 we were well tested.
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 26, 2017
BUT OUR HEART & DESIRE saw us through to the end as winners . This is FOR ALL OF OUR FANS WORLDWIDE…you champion us to fight to the end pic.twitter.com/wA9yoxrBKq
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 26, 2017
Shout out my man @Ibra_official …@LFC WATCH THE THRONE #MUFC pic.twitter.com/IhoYUOKJab
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 26, 2017
winners #EFLCupFinal #MUFC pic.twitter.com/P84RnwtZh4
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) February 26, 2017
CHAMPIONS! one more for our brilliant history #EFLCup pic.twitter.com/ZhGPDKNmGt
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 26, 2017
3 trophies in a year!! Long may it continue ❤️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/snmkvwLq3R
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 26, 2017
Very happy for our first trophy together! Ready for more, United we make it! @ManUtd @adidas @adidasfootball #mufc #eflcup pic.twitter.com/DcaK6FgG25
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) February 26, 2017
Great to win another final at Wembley @Ibra_official ⚽⚽ @waynerooney pic.twitter.com/Hvpps5QokO
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) February 26, 2017
Top top top @Ibra_official pic.twitter.com/WkOCQRvY0q
— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) February 26, 2017
It's ours #EFLCup Winners 2017 #mufc pic.twitter.com/i4PorWRQPO
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 26, 2017
C H A M P I O N S#EFLCupFinal @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/HtCo1n2jbL
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 26, 2017
EFL CUP WINNERS #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zZ9XUxyMPx
— Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) February 26, 2017
BIG WIN #MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/fV6ilIgHCP
— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) February 26, 2017
Congratulations for all the team!! Champions baby!! ⚽️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/47b1tabbhU
— Joel Castro Pereira (@ElgatoPereira1) February 26, 2017
Fantastic fan support by all United fans today! pic.twitter.com/6NfZ0zYDSM
— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) February 26, 2017
Enjoying these regular trips to Wembley pic.twitter.com/kfgVaiTxAJ
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 26, 2017
Getting those chants going… U N I T E D pic.twitter.com/i7mO13ll8B
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 26, 2017
Winning trophies with your mates aka the Seniors, there's nothing better ❤ pic.twitter.com/SaVCPC56Kq
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 26, 2017