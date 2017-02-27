Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players celebrate beating Southampton to win EFL Cup

Manchester United lifted the EFL Cup after a thrilling game against Southampton at Wembley yesterday afternoon.

The Red Devils raced into a 2-0 lead through Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jesse Lingard, were pegged back by a Manolo Gabbiadini brace, but eventually emerged with the trophy after Ibrahimovic headed in a late winner from close range after Ander Herrera provided a deft cross.

After the match, many of United’s players posted messages and photos on social media to celebrate their achievement. Here’s what they had to say.

What a day!! Another trophy under the belt 3 trophies in 10 month #adidas #manchesterunited #NeverFollow pic.twitter.com/98m6V8ZdS1 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 26, 2017

If I could bottle this feeling….

Can't get enough of it.#RedArmy pic.twitter.com/nUIvrYg7SF — Michael Carrick (@carras16) February 26, 2017

Very happy for our second title of the season!

Congratulations team, congratulations fans!! pic.twitter.com/2ngei4RC2p — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) February 26, 2017

Happy for winning this new trophie with my mates. This Cup is dedicated to all @ManUtd fans and to the peace of my country. pic.twitter.com/waXqDUmTrL — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 26, 2017

This @EFLCup is for you… ❤but for short while it's been only mine!

Esta es para vosotros, pero durante un rato ha sido solo mía! #GGMU pic.twitter.com/sh67mT4liE — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) February 26, 2017

WE NEVER DIE I want to start by saying unlucky to @SouthamptonFC and their fans, throughout the 90 we were well tested. — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 26, 2017

BUT OUR HEART & DESIRE saw us through to the end as winners . This is FOR ALL OF OUR FANS WORLDWIDE…you champion us to fight to the end pic.twitter.com/wA9yoxrBKq — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 26, 2017

CHAMPIONS! one more for our brilliant history #EFLCup pic.twitter.com/ZhGPDKNmGt — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 26, 2017

3 trophies in a year!! Long may it continue ❤️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/snmkvwLq3R — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 26, 2017

C H A M P I O N S#EFLCupFinal @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/HtCo1n2jbL — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 26, 2017

Congratulations for all the team!! Champions baby!! ⚽️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/47b1tabbhU — Joel Castro Pereira (@ElgatoPereira1) February 26, 2017

Fantastic fan support by all United fans today! pic.twitter.com/6NfZ0zYDSM — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) February 26, 2017

Enjoying these regular trips to Wembley pic.twitter.com/kfgVaiTxAJ — Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 26, 2017

Getting those chants going… U N I T E D pic.twitter.com/i7mO13ll8B — Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 26, 2017