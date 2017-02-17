Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Saint Etienne

Manchester United’s players took to their social media accounts last night to react to their 3-0 win over Saint Etienne.

The Red Devils are in a commanding position at the halfway stage in their Europa League last-32 tie after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s hat-trick at Old Trafford yesterday evening.

The Swedish veteran posted on Instagram to say it was his first, but not his last hat-trick for the club.

Here’s what the other United players had to say about their performance and the result. There was an effort to avoid complacency and make it clear that the job is only half-done.

Great job! First step accomplished! Beau travail ! Première étape passée ! pic.twitter.com/plrSBl1Usr — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) February 16, 2017

First step made, still a lot to fight in the away game @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/bdszGqmIEG — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 17, 2017

Good win to take to France next week. Congrats on your first @ManUtd hat-trick, @Ibra_official ⚽️ — Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 16, 2017