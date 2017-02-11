Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Watford

Thanks for your amazing support today 👏 Come on @ManUtd ! #MUFC #MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/gG3kkdxvpG
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) February 11, 2017
Manchester United recorded a 2-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford this afternoon to maintain their unbeaten run and keep themselves within touching distance of the top four.
Goals from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial, who was making a rare Premier League start under Jose Mourinho, gave United all three points.
After the final whistle, the Red Devils’ players took to their social media accounts to give their reactions to the game. The two goalscorers were among those to publish post-match comments.
Yes, I found the boot after the celebration! 😂😅💥🔴💪🏻 @ManUtd @adidasfootball @premierleague #mufc pic.twitter.com/bhwFdOnKeS
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) February 11, 2017
Good performance and 3 more points 🔴👍🏼 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/XVUtnryleQ
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 11, 2017
Caption this 😂😂 great win today, looking forward to the next game 👌🏾🕊 #mufc #manchesterunited #adidas pic.twitter.com/6I5k5XPR0n
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 11, 2017
Buen trabajo del equipo seguimos trabajando fuerte.Good team work we are still working hard. @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/UlRGi5WRPk
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 11, 2017
Yeeeeeeeeeeeees!!! Three more points!!! 🔴⚫ Vaaaaaamos!!! Suma y sigue 💪🏻 #vamosequipo #mufc pic.twitter.com/Sn099MHEg4
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) February 11, 2017
Good afternoon on my comeback at Old Trafford. Keep it going! 👊🏾
Bon après midi pour mon retour à Old Trafford. Continuons comme ça ! pic.twitter.com/B5aaNH8LG5
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) February 11, 2017
Another 3 points in the bag! Great teamwork 👍🏼 Lip is doing better 😊 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/KOEEuUD90P
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 11, 2017