Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Watford

Manchester United recorded a 2-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford this afternoon to maintain their unbeaten run and keep themselves within touching distance of the top four.

Goals from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial, who was making a rare Premier League start under Jose Mourinho, gave United all three points.

After the final whistle, the Red Devils’ players took to their social media accounts to give their reactions to the game. The two goalscorers were among those to publish post-match comments.

Good performance and 3 more points 🔴👍🏼 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/XVUtnryleQ — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 11, 2017

Buen trabajo del equipo seguimos trabajando fuerte.Good team work we are still working hard. @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/UlRGi5WRPk — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 11, 2017

Good afternoon on my comeback at Old Trafford. Keep it going! 👊🏾 Bon après midi pour mon retour à Old Trafford. Continuons comme ça ! pic.twitter.com/B5aaNH8LG5 — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) February 11, 2017