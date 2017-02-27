Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to their 4-0 win over Stoke City

Another special day at the lane! Team was fantastic again! 4 goals and another clean sheet 🙌! Happy with the ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/FUH2QUxTLt — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 26, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s players took to their social media accounts in the wake of a 4-0 win over Stoke City at White Hart Lane on Sunday lunchtime.

The undoubted star of the show was striker Harry Kane, who weighed in with yet another hat-trick.

Spurs’ comfortable victory was the perfect antidote to last week’s Europa League exit at the hands of Belgian side Gent. And nobody was more pleased than midfielder Dele Alli, who had left his side with a tough task after getting sent-off against Gent but grabbed the fourth goal against the Potters.

It's been a difficult week, I felt horrible after the game on Thursday. Delighted to respond today, thank you for your support ⚽ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ySXOXNiPeG — Dele (@Dele_Alli) February 26, 2017

Here’s what more Spurs players had to say…

The only way to bounce back from last Thursday! Big win today! #coys #ce23 ✌️ A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

Great performance & happy with the win!! 👏💙 thank u for your support!! #COYS pic.twitter.com/24H7b5vlZM — Kevin Wimmer (@kevinwimmer27) February 26, 2017

Very happy with this win today 💪🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/0isIQ8X7hu — Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) February 26, 2017

Amazing Team performance today + 3 points,amazing support from the fans too #COYS pic.twitter.com/mFOtbUH54u — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) February 26, 2017