Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to their 4-0 win over Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur’s players took to their social media accounts in the wake of a 4-0 win over Stoke City at White Hart Lane on Sunday lunchtime.

The undoubted star of the show was striker Harry Kane, who weighed in with yet another hat-trick.

Spurs’ comfortable victory was the perfect antidote to last week’s Europa League exit at the hands of Belgian side Gent. And nobody was more pleased than midfielder Dele Alli, who had left his side with a tough task after getting sent-off against Gent but grabbed the fourth goal against the Potters.

Here’s what more Spurs players had to say…

The only way to bounce back from last Thursday! Big win today! #coys #ce23 ✌️

