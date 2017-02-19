Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to their FA Cup win at Fulham

An important response today. Great performance from the team and always a good feeling keeping the match ball! ⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ElNPjZv8P4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 19, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have taken to their social media accoutns to rect to today’s FA Cup fifth round win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The north Londoners ended a disappointed run of results with 0-3 victory. England international Harry Kane was the hat-trick hero as he bagged all of the goals against the Championship side.

Here’s what Kane and some of the Spurs players had to say about their progression to the quarter-finals, where they will face Millwall.

Great Team performance today,on to the next round 💪🏽💪🏽#FACup #COYS — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) February 19, 2017