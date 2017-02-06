Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Middlesbrough game

Nothing but the three points mattered today! Great team performance and deserved our win! #coys #THFC pic.twitter.com/Fx6ZpF69TX — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 4, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s players posted on social media in the wake of their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane on Saturday evening.

The north Londoners struggled to make the breakthrough against Boro and needed a Harry Kane penalty after Heung-min Son had been fouled to secure the victory that put Spurs second in the Premier League table.

That set of events explains the overriding sentiment that the result was more important than the performance on this occasion. Here’s what some of the Spurs players had to say about the game.

3 points and another clean sheet 💪🏼#Coys pic.twitter.com/zAIPHZWC50 — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 4, 2017

Important win tonight to stay in the race ! #COYS — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) February 4, 2017

Great Team performance and 3 important points #COYS pic.twitter.com/yHqoUTK3K4 — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) February 4, 2017