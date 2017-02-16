Tweets: Spurs player look ahead to Gent game

Matchday! #EuropaLeague #COYS pic.twitter.com/6Syk2n9jr1
— Vincent Janssen (@vincentjanssen) February 16, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been taking to their social media accounts in the build-up to this evening’s Europa League clash with Gent.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his side are in Belgium for their last-32 first leg.
Dutch striker Vincent Janssen and midfielder duo Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko have all posted pre-game tweets celebrating the fact that it is game day for them.
This evening’s game gets underway at the Ghelamco Arena at 6.05pm UK time.
Match day! #COYS #UEL pic.twitter.com/jlNiUdaeB6
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) February 16, 2017
Game Day #COYS pic.twitter.com/6nTFv14lbQ
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) February 16, 2017