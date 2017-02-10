Update on David Luiz’s knee injury from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Conte reports all players are available for Sunday. David Luiz plays with a bit of pain in his knee but he is still performing well. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 10, 2017

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has provided an update on centre-back David Luiz’s knee injury.

The Brazil international is currently playing with a problem in one of his knees.

Speaking at his press conference this afternoon ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Burnley, Conte revealed that Luiz is still playing through the pain barrier.

But he said that the defender’s performance levels have not been affected, indicating that he will continue to pick Luiz as long as that is the case.

The 29-year-old was signed by Conte from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2016. Since then, the Blues reverted to a back-three and Luiz has been an integral part of the team that went on a long unbeaten run and is now nine points clear at the top of the table.

He has made 19 Premier League appearances and 21 appearances in all competitions.

Luiz previously made 143 appearances for the Blues between 2011 and 2014 during his first stint at Stamford Bridge.