Video: Ander Herrera records message to Man Utd fans at Wembley

Another 🏆 at Wembley. Thanks to all Manchester United fans around the 🌎 pic.twitter.com/9CKIgcPu1P
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 27, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera recorded a video message to the club’s supporters from the Wembley touchline in the wake of yesterday’s EFL Cup final win over Southampton.
The Spaniard insisted that the Red Devils were not going to stop after picking up the silverware.
He praised the United fans who were inside Wembley and also told the fanbase at large that the team got its strength from their support.
Herrera declared that yesterday had been a fantastic day.