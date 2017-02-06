Video: Animated version of Eden Hazard’s solo goal for Chelsea vs Arsenal

Make sure you all check out the that Eden Hazard goal vs Arsenal I recreated and animated for @goal! 🔥 @hazardeden10 #CFC pic.twitter.com/iV1iBfiJYt
— Feroze Ali (@feroze17) February 5, 2017
Chelsea star Eden Hazard’s stunning solo goal from last weekend’s Premier League victory over Arsenal has been recreated in animated form.
The Belgium international’s strong and skilful burst through the Gunners’ defence to score the second goal in a 3-1 victory for the Blues at Stamford Bridge.
He can be seen leaving a sketchy version of Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin in a heap on the floor and leaving more opposition defenders in his wake before firing past Petr Cech and sliding away in celebration.
