Video: Antonio Conte reacts to Jose Mourinho’s claim that Chelsea are defensive

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has been quizzed over a dig Jose Mourinho made about his side.
The Manchester United boss said his former team were going to win the Premier League title playing “defensive” football under Conte this season.
The Blues boss was asked about Mourinho’s comments in his post-match press conference after today’s 1-1 draw at Burnley, but we did not take the bait.
He told reporters that he did not like to reply to other coaches.
Conte said: “Yeah [I heard it], but I don’t like to reply to other coaches. I don’t like this jokey play. I have a bit of experience about this.”