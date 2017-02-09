Video: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to Joe Hart transfer speculation

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was quizzed on media reports linking him with a bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart in his press conference this morning.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Hull City, Wenger was asked about speculation that he has lost faith in current no.1 Petr Cech and plans to sign England international Hart, who is out of favour at the Etihad Stadium and currently on loan at Torino, in the next transfer window.
But he told reporters that was not the case, that he will not be signing Hart and that he has faith in Cech and David Ospina.
Click play to watch his press conference in full.