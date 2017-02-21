Video: Arsenal celebrate Theo Walcott’s first 100 goals for the club

Presenting… the 18th player to score 💯 goals for us ⚽
Take a bow, @theowalcott 👏 #Theo100 🔴 pic.twitter.com/qTt4xw30dO
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 21, 2017
Arsenal forward Theo Walcott scored his 100th goal for the club in last night’s FA Cup fifth round win at Sutton United.
The England international tapped in the Gunners’ second goal at the back-post to become the 18th centurion in the club’s history.
To celebrate, Arsenal have put together a compilation of some of the best goals or most memorable goals among Walcott’s 100.
You can see what they came up with in the video above..