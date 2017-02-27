Video: Arsenal midfielder dons protective boot after Sutton injury

💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/d6EPlwgESX
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) February 26, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has shared video footage of him taking part in a vigorous workout in the gym with a protective boot on his left foot.
The Egypt international sustained an injury in the FA Cup win over Sutton United over a week ago. With the Gunners not having played last weekend, manager Arsene Wenger has been able to keep his team news under wraps.
It appears that Elneny is still feeling the effects of his injury, not that it stopped him thrashing a rope around the gym.