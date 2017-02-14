Video: Arsenal preparing for Bayern game

✅ Final session on English soil#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/yzCvfPGnnR
Arsenal held their final UK training session ahead of their return to Champions League action today.
The Gunners trained at their London Colney base before heading to the airport and flying to Germany for tomorrow’s last-16 first leg clash with Bayern Munich.
Manager Arsene Wenger oversaw the session as the players were put through their paces with a series of jogging and passing drills.
