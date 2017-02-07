Video: Arsenal star Mesut Ozil hits the gym

There's no substitute for steady training💦🏋🏽#Fact #Isso #GymTime #FocusOn #NoShortcuts pic.twitter.com/yZzKfBYUSV
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 7, 2017
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has shared a video showing him working out in the gym today.
The Gunners star has been part of the team beaten by Watford and Arsenal in their last two Premier League games.
As the team aims to bounce back against Hull City on Saturday lunchtime, Ozil had a gym session on Tuesday.
The Germany international, who is wearing Arsenal training kit, can be seen working on his upper body.
He observed: “There’s no substitute for steady training.”