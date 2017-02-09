Video: Arsenal striker dancing Gangnam Style in his pants

Asano dancing to gangnam style HAHAHAHAHAHHA pic.twitter.com/Nnu0JTJi9H
— Niall (@Sanogology) February 8, 2017
Arsenal fans never really got to know summer signing Takuma Asano before he was dispatched on loan to German side VfB Stuttgart, so this is a hell of an introduction.
Footage has emerged of the Japan international, aged 22, dancing to Gangnam Style wearing only his underpants.
Asano joined the Gunners from Sanfrecce Hiroshima last July, but was denied a UK work permit. He is currently half-a-season into a two-season loan at Stuttgart.
He has scored two goals in 13 league appearances to date.