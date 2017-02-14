Video: Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez reveals Ronaldo was his childhood hero

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has been casting his mind back to life as a 10-year-old to recall some of his footballing preferences as a kid.
He reveals that his favourite player at that time was Ronaldo. The former Brazil international was at his pomp for Inter Milan when Sanchez was 10 in 1998.
Sanchez also reveals that he grew up supporting Universidad de Chile. He has never played for the club having come through the ranks at Cobreloa, so perhaps that’s something he will want to do before the end of his career.