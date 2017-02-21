Video: Arsenal’s pennant snub to Sutton

There was an awkward moment ahead of kick-off in last night’s FA Cup fifth round tie between Sutton United and Arsenal.

While the cash-strapped non-league side presented their visitors with a pennant, their wealthy opponents turned up empty-handed.

It is not clear whether the Gunners didn’t bother with the niceties or whether stand-in captain Theo Walcott forgot to bring a reciprocal gift out of the dressing room with him.

Sutton skipper Jamie Collins looks reluctant to part with his pennant when he realises he isn’t getting anything in return.