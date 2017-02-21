Video: Arsenal’s Theo Walcott visits the Sutton dressing room

Great gesture from Walcott in the Sutton dressing room! pic.twitter.com/2LXWqsQrmJ
Arsenal’s skipper for the night Theo Walcott visited the Sutton United dressing room after last night’s FA Cup fifth round tie between the two teams.
Walcott scored the second goal in a 0-2 win as the Gunners booked their place in the quarter-finals.
After the game, the England international visited the home dressing room to shake hands with his opponents and signed a shirt at the request of a Sutton player.
Perhaps he was hoping to make amends for his pre-game pennant snub.