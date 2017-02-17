Video: Arsene Wenger says he won’t retire this summer, explains Alexis Sanchez absence and previews Sutton game

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has held his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s FA Cup fifth round clash with non-league Sutton United.
In the wake of the 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, Wenger was quizzed about his own future. His contract expires this summer, but he says he will not be retiring.
The 67-year-old indicated he would be willing to take another job if he leaves the Emirates Stadium at the end of the current campaign.
Wenger also addressed Alexis Sanchez’s absence from training.
He said: “He has a court case in Barcelona and he will be back in training tomorrow.”