Video: Bayern Munich celebrate thrashing Arsenal

Euroooppaaaapookaalllll! #FCBARS #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/UAmrYOLabi
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 15, 2017
Bayern Munich’s players were not going to play it cool, calm and collected after last night’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Arsenal.
With a 5-1 victory in the bad, it felt like much more than a job half-done for the German champions.
They assembled in front of one of the goals at the Allianz Arena to celebrate with their fans and generally jump around in jubilation.
You can see the post-match celebrations in the video above.