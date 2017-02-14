Video: Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois in the gym ahead of Wolves game

Working hard💪🏻🏃🏻💨 #cfc pic.twitter.com/kCxZQbi3iR
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) February 14, 2017
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hit the gym on Tuesday afternoon as he limbers up for this weekend’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Belgium international shared video footage to his Twitter account in which he is seen leaping between boxes before demonstrating some fast feet through a course of training cones.
In a tweet accompanying the video, Courtois said he was working hard.
