Video: Chelsea star jets to Houston to watch Superbowl after beating Arsenal

What a comeback! Congrats to @Patriots !! Fantastic live experience!! 💥💥#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/SWA1SKJp3I
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) February 6, 2017
You can clearly afford to be quite relaxed when you’re sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table because Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois was in the USA last night to watch the Superbowl.
The Belgium international was in the stadium in Houston to see the New England Patriots’ incredible comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons. He branded it a “fantastic live experience” and shared footage of his view.
Courtois helped the Blues beat rivals Arsenal on Saturday before heading over to the States. He will now need to head back to the UK to resume training ahead of this weekend’s game against Burnley.
Presumably head coach Antonio Conte had signed-off on Courtois’ jet-setting plans.