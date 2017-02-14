Video: Chelsea stars share the love at Valentine’s Day training

Happy #ValentinesDay Blues fans! 💙 pic.twitter.com/wTKAlJXaKZ
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 14, 2017
Chelsea’s David Luiz and Willian were getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit in training at the Cobham base today.
As Antonio Conte’s squad made their way out of the dressing rooms and onto the training pitch for this morning’s session, Luiz and Willian turned to make heart signals to the cameras gathered to record the session.
No wonder the Blues are feeling the love this February given that they are sitting at the top of the Premier League table with an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City.