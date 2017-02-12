Video: Chelsea’s John Terry set to miss Burnley game with gruesome ankle injury

Chelsea captain John Terry looks unlikely to feature in today’s lunchtime kick-off against Burnley after he shared video footage of a member of the Blues’ medical team stitching up a nasty gash in his ankle.
In addition to the gruesome hole in his skin, which looks like it was probably caused in training by a team-mate’s stud, there is also considerable bruising around the joint, which suggests the 36-year-old’s mobility would be further restricted.
Terry would have been unlikely to start against the Clarets in any case, but his injury could give Kurt Zouma or Nathan Ake a greater chance of featuring from the bench.