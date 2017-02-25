Video: Danny Welbeck scores for Arsenal U23s vs Chelsea

Clinical: @DannyWelbeck makes it 4-1 to #AFCU23 from the penalty spot
After spending so much of the last couple of years on the sidelines, Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck doesn’t need to put his feet up right now.
Whereas his first-team colleagues are currently enjoying a two-week break between fixtures, Welbeck has been pressed into action for the club’s under-23 side as he continues to build his match fitness.
The England international scored from the penalty spot as the Gunners recorded a comfortable victory over the Blues.