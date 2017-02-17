Video: David Luiz takes out Chelsea reporter

Ouch! 😬 @DavidLuiz_4 v Chelsea TV… pic.twitter.com/nzujkatTtN
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 17, 2017
Chelsea seem to have the Premier League title wrapped up, so their players appear to have turned their attention to other sports.
Take Brazilian defender David Luiz, for instance. With head coach Antonio Conte having revealed he will be rested for tomorrow’s FA Cup game at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Luiz had a lot of excess energy to burn off and chose to do that through the medium of wrestling.
Chelsea TV reporter Lee Parker was the man on the receiving end of Luiz’s roughhousing. That’s quite a thud!