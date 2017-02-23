Video: Dele Alli show red card for shocking tackle vs Gent

@Charlient5 red card for dele alli ouch bad tackle pic.twitter.com/RWHx7n7qiO
— karl rothwell (@karlyboy71) February 23, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur have been reduced to 10 men in their Europa League clash with Gent after Dele Alli was sent-off.
The England international was shown a red card after going over the top with a nasty challenge on Brecht Dejaegere.
Alli caught Dejaegere above the shin pad as he lunged in and was shown a straight red.
Spurs’ chances of progressing were already getting slimmer after Gent went 1-2 up on aggregate. Mauricio Pochettino’s side now need to score at least two goals with one fewer player.
"That's a leg breaker!" @Redknapp, @jjenas8 and @GlennHoddle are shocked by @Dele_Alli's 'terrible' tackle. #UEL https://t.co/ATPrubReRR
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2017