Video: Dele Alli show red card for shocking tackle vs Gent

Posted by - February 23, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Football videos, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have been reduced to 10 men in their Europa League clash with Gent after Dele Alli was sent-off.

The England international was shown a red card after going over the top with a nasty challenge on Brecht Dejaegere.

Alli caught Dejaegere above the shin pad as he lunged in and was shown a straight red.

Spurs’ chances of progressing were already getting slimmer after Gent went 1-2 up on aggregate. Mauricio Pochettino’s side now need to score at least two goals with one fewer player.