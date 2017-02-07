Video: Eden Hazard’s solo goal for Chelsea vs Arsenal

Take a bow, @hazardeden10! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ll5QMK05Gn
Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Arsenal last weekend was an important result as they close in on the Premier League title.
If Antonio Conte’s side do win the league, the game itself will probably disappear into the mists of the 38-game campaign. What will live longer in the memory is Eden Hazard’s stunning solo goal.
The Belgian brushed off Francis Coquelin, drove past a host of other Gunners defenders and fired the ball past his former team-mate Petr Cech for the Blues’ second goal.
