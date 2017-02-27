Video: Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia in champagne spat after EFL Cup triumph

Valencia and Bailly..😂😂😂😂 #EFLCup pic.twitter.com/lSEzG4oesk
— JM. (@Joselogy) February 27, 2017
Manchester United team-mates Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia had a bit of a play fight over champagne after yesterday’s EFL Cup win.
Right-back Valencia went to pour some bubbly over his team-mate’s head, only for Bailly to look disapprovingly as if to indicate that he was not the sort of guy to get involved in those type of shenanigans.
The second Valencia’s back was turned, Bailly poured his own bottle of champagne over the Ecuadorian’s head.