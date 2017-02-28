Video: Everton’s Romelu Lukaku skins Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher

👻 | Make sure you're following us on @Snapchat (everton) and @instagram (Everton) for a behind-the-scenes look from USM Finch Farm today. pic.twitter.com/D95etyvPql
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku spent this morning running rings round former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.
Almost four years after hanging up his boots, 39-year-old Carragher dusted them off again to go up against Lukaku at the Toffees’ Finch Farm training ground.
The Belgium international briefly toyed with Carra before pushing the ball past him, doing him for pace and firing the ball into the net.
It is hard to tell from this footage but it appears Carragher – famously a boyhood Evertonian before signing for their neighbours – is decked out in Everton training gear.
Presumably the resulting footage will be used on TV ahead of this weekend’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.