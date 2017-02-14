Video: Former Man Utd midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin nutmegs Everton assistant manager

🔥 | @schneiderlinmo4 versus @erwinkoeman1… #EFC pic.twitter.com/qTgS7s4gBI
— Everton (@Everton) February 14, 2017
Everton are currently in Dubai for a mid-season warm weather training camp.
Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin – a recent arrival from Manchester United – immediately go into the holiday spirit with a cheeky nutmeg on assistant manager Erwin Koeman, brother of manager Ronald Koeman.
The Toffees were making their way over to the training pitch when the France international managed to sneakily slip the ball between Koeman’s legs.
The Everton no.2 immediately held his head in his heads after realising what had befallen him.