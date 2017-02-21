Video: Former Man Utd striker Radamel Falcao tearing Man City apart in the Champions League

Radamel Falcao doesn’t have the happiest of memories of playing in Manchester having flopped during his time at Manchester United, but he is doing his best to turn that around this evening.

The resurgent Monaco striker has been in sensational form against Manchester City in this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

He has scored two potentially crucial away goals against City and even found time to have a penalty saved by Willy Caballero.