Video: Gabriel teaches Arsenal team-mates to samba

@gpaulista5 teaching the training ground how to Samba? You've got to see this #Carnaval2017 pic.twitter.com/VLYxeuQ11u
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 24, 2017
Arsenal’s players have been getting into the carnival spirit with the help of their Brazilian defender Gabriel.
The centre-back was pressed into action at the north London side’s London Colney training ground to teach his colleagues how to samba.
Gabriel taught team-mates, including forward Lucas Perez and right-back Hector Bellerin , and other staff members at the training ground how to do the Brazilian dance.
This was mainly achieved by invading their personal space and starting to dance.
Click play to see how they all got on.