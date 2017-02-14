Video: Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates Liverpool’s opening goal against Spurs in style

Wijnaldums celebration for manes first goal 😂#lfc pic.twitter.com/jz7Gnt9Olo
— jay (@_jaymlfc) February 12, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was clearly delighted when his team opened the scoring against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
After Sadio Mane found the net to give the Reds an early lead at Anfield, Wijnaldum launched into an emphatic one-man celebration in the centre circle.
The Dutchman’s jubilant fist-pumping vaguely resembled something from The Incredible Hulk.
His celebration was presumably down to the prospect of the Reds ending their five-match winless run – and his confidence was well-founded given that a second Mane goal secured a 2-0 win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.